Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.