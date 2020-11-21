Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $310.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.44.

NYSE LAD opened at $281.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

