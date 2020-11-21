Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) VP Jennifer I. Ansberry Sells 6,602 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 215.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.