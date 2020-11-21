Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.41% of Limoneira worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.66 on Friday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $261.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

