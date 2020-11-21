Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.