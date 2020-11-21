Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

