Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

