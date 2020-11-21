Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals primarily in South Africa. It operates through two divisions, Hospital and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.