LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

LX stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

