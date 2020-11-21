Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Decreased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $75.76 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $866,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

