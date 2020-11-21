LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn Sells 17,163 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.