Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEGH. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $14.89 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $360.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,118,843.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $1,157,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 18.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 21.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 496,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

