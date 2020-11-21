LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.46 ($149.95).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €118.56 ($139.48) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is €121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.88.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.