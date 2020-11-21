Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FMR LLC grew its position in Lear by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after buying an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $44,130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 410.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $31,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

