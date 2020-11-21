LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0257 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $574,682.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00094261 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00359897 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 697,447,932 coins and its circulating supply is 499,265,847 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.