Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Increases Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$5.35

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.77. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. Research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

