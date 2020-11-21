Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lantronix by 149.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

