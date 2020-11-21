Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,508,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 222,153 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 929,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 872,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 279,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $20.38 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

