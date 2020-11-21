Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 177,409 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE:CTR) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 177,409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2,659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 541,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 521,587 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 192,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

