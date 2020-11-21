Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,118 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.09 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.