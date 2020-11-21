Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 9,431 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,431 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 180,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

