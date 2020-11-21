Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh Panero sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $529,502.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,993 shares in the company, valued at $210,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,705,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,211 shares of company stock worth $13,750,836 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.