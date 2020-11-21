Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $7,165,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,481 shares of company stock worth $1,516,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $32.53 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $35.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.