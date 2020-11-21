Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,560 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.24.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.