Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $387,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,388 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,353 shares of company stock worth $1,030,792. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

