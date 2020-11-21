Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $325,000 in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GOL opened at $8.21 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.