Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $325,000 in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.21 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

