Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NDP opened at $12.07 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides bought 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $57,119.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc bought 14,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $160,239.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 100,885 shares of company stock worth $1,041,885.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

