Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $370,000 Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

