Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $207,000 Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIF. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 99.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 229,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

