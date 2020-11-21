Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $141,000 Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 961,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 601.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 422,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DSM stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.