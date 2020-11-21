Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 134,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 253,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

