Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 14,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $489,481.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,668 shares of company stock worth $3,028,411. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

