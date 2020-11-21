Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.