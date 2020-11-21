Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 162,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 290,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $724.14 million, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $312.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

