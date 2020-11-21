Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

LARK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $60,538.17. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

