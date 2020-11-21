Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.