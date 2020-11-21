Lamden Hits Market Cap of $5.65 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 90% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay and HitBTC. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $35,977.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

