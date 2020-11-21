LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 158,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 72,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LAIX Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

