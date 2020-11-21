LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 158,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 72,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LAIX Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

