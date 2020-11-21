LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Price Target to $10.00

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) had its price objective hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE ECC opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $209.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

