L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

