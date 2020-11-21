L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

NYSE:LHX opened at $191.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

