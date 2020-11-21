KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches Market Cap of $1,497.57

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 64.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,497.57 and approximately $15.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020270 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

