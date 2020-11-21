Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

