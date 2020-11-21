K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

