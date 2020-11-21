Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey G. Rock Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

