Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraton from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kraton by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

