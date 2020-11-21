Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

KOP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

