Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KSS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

