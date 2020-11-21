Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Trading 8.6% Higher

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $137.92. 1,127,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 348,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 123,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $5,942,667.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 557,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,933,444 and have sold 36,100 shares valued at $2,837,682.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 398,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

