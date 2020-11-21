Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles reported decent third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines matched the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company aims to capitalize on its capabilities in digital signal processing and algorithms to aid users to engage with technology across the Ear and IoT platforms. It has an integrated manufacturing facility that enables flexible and quick time-to-market schedules to meet customers’ needs. Knowles enjoys a leading market position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and radio frequency filtering solutions. However, the Audio segment suffered a major setback due to soft end-market demand triggered by the global pandemic. The Precision Devices segment is exposed to capital investment cycles, which dent profitability. Supply chain disruptions and productivity setbacks are other headwinds.”

Get Knowles alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -423.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.